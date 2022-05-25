Gap FQ1 2023 consensus EPS estimate -$0.13, revenue estimate $3.49B
May 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) FQ1 2023 consensus EPS estimate is -$0.13 and consensus revenue estimate is $3.49B.
- GPS is scheduled to announce FQ1 2023 earnings results tomorrow, May 26, after market close.
- Gap, Kohl's were among stocks recently cut by Citi in broad retail sector downgrades.
- Over the last 2 years, GPS has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 10 downward revisions.