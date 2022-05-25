BHP (NYSE:BHP) could reap a $9.5B gain this year from the sale of its petroleum arm to Woodside Energy, according to Australian brokerage Barrenjoey, Reuters reported Wednesday.

"While BHP would have you believe its exit from oil & gas business was an economic decision, we suspect an element of ESG was at play here," Barrenjoey reportedly said, noting BHP's move advances the company's efforts to move away from fossil fuels, while doubling Woodside's oil and gas production.

The brokerage also cut its BHP stock price target to A$45 from A$51 while maintaining an Overweight rating.

Woodside shareholders voted last week to approve the proposed merger with BHP's petroleum business.

"Operational risks could contribute to a fundamental share price breakdown" for BHP, Sandis Weil writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.