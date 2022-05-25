GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gained sharply on Wednesday as the meme stock darling drove social media interest.

Despite light trading volume, shares of the Texas-based video game retailer shot over 16% upward on the day. While trading volume was light, a tick upward in short interest and borrowing rates recently increased attention to the stock and the potential for another squeeze.

Per financial analytics firm ORTEX, short interest on the stock grew to its highest level in over a year prior to Wednesday’s open, while the cost to borrow surged as well. These metrics attracted significant interest on Twitter, Stocktwits, and more as eager meme stock investors eye another opportunity to promote a short squeeze.

Retail investors remain interested in buying stocks despite recent drawdowns. Per Reuters, retail traders bought stocks worth $76 billion over the past three months, nearing record levels. That trading base, now joined by Ray Dalio according to recent 13F filings, is certainly a welcome sign for bulls on meme stocks like GameStop (GME +16.7%).

