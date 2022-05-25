Equifax, TransUnion, Experian probed over management of consumer complaints: WSJ
May 25, 2022 12:58 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX), TRU, EXPGF, EXPGYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Democrats on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis are investigating how the three largest credit-reporting firms: Equifax (NYSE:EFX) TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF) (OTCQX:EXPGY) dealt with consumer complaints during the pandemic, according to letters seen by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.
- Consumers complained about credit-reporting errors triggered by payment-deferment programs as well as a rise in identity theft, The WSJ noted.
- The subcommittee's letters ultimately asked the companies to send documents regarding their responses to those complaints.
- The errors, which often come from invalid information provided by lenders, could lower consumers' credit scores, making it harder for them to get financing approval, The WSJ reported.
- Furthermore, credit reporters made “changes to their complaint response processes early in the crisis that predictably resulted in a significant decrease in responsiveness,” the letters said, as quoted by The WSJ.
- In March, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion were set to erase most medical debt from credit reports.