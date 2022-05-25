AbbVie trails Lilly despite a 30% bigger ex-Humira business - Wells Fargo
May 25, 2022 12:58 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Wells Fargo strongly backed the developer of rheumatoid arthritis therapy Humira, comparing its recent underperformance to “biopharma favorite” Eli Lilly (LLY).
- AbbVie (ABBV) has added ~30% over the past 12 months trailing the ~52% gain in the Eli Lilly (LLY), as shown in this graph.
- The analysts led by Mohit Bansal call AbbVie (ABBV) their top pick and issue an Outperform recommendation noting that the patent cliff for Humira blockbuster “is still significantly overshadowing the growth of rest of the business.”
- Noting that AbbVie (ABBV), excluding its Humira franchise, is about 30% larger than Lilly (LLY), the analysts argue that the company’s ex-Humira business is trading at over 40% discount to the rival despite a similar growth profile.
- Early-to-mid-stage candidates of the company only add ~17% contribution to Wells Fargo’s price target of $200 per share, which is mostly based on AbbVie’s (ABBV) de-risked candidates.
- AbbVie (ABBV) has a Buy rating and a $164.23 average per share target on Wall Street, currently.