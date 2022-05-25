Domo Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (+31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.1M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOMO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.