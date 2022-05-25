Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) is said to have set a date of June 30 for a special holder meeting to vote on a proxy battle that has divided the rocket maker's board.

Chief Executive Eileen Drake had sought a special meeting and received approval above he 25% threshold of shares outstanding needed, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar.

The report comes as Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Chairman Warren Lichtenstein detailed in a preliminary proxy filing earlier Wednesday that his Steel group has nominated a slate of eight directors for the board.

The WSJ report also comes after Bloomberg reported late Tuesday that Drake is said to have offered to end her battle with Lichtenstein and resign as CEO in exchange for a $48 million payment. Under Drake's proposal, a reconstituted board could appoint Mark Tucker, Aerojet’s former chief operating officer, as its new CEO.

The latest update in the proxy battle comes as Lichtenstein and Drake are involved in a trial that started in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday. Lichtenstein last Wednesday said he planned to install Tucker as CEO if he won the proxy war.

Lichtenstein, who collectively with his affiliates owns 5.5% of the AJRD's shares, has been engaged in a proxy fight with the company and the sides have been trading lawsuits against each other.

The proxy battle between the company and Lichtenstein came after the FTC filed a lawsuit in late January to block Lockheed Martin's (LMT) $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet (AJRD). Lockheed terminated the deal in February.