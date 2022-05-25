Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.73 (-143.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $381.19M (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRGB has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.