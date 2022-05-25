Roche develops PCR tests to detect monkeypox
- Swiss pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) introduced three PCR-based test kits on Wednesday to detect monkeypox, as the rare viral disease continues to spread in countries outside Africa, where it is usually found.
- The LightMix Modular Virus kits the company has developed in partnership with its subsidiary TIB Molbiol include a specific test kit capable of detecting only the monkeypox virus.
- Other two test kits are targeted at orthopoxviruses, the family of viruses causing monkeypox and smallpox. Third tests kit can indicate whether a monkeypox virus is present or not, the company said.
- The World Health Organization has reported more than 200 suspected or confirmed monkeypox cases in Europe and North America since the outbreak started. As of Saturday, the global body reported a little over 100 such cases.