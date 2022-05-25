Express rallies on Q1 estimates beat, raised FY 2022 guidance

May 25, 2022 1:33 PM ETEXPRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Express (EXPR +9.7%) pops up after the company reported beat on both lines alongside raising FY 2022 outlook in its first quarter earnings results.
  • The Co. delivered positive comparable sales of 31%, double-digit positive comparable sales in every major category and every channel, and recorded the highest number of active loyalty program members in the Co.'s history.
  • Revenue of $450.8M (+30% Y/Y) beats consensus by $15.05M.
  • The comparable retail sales, which include both Express stores and eCommerce, increased 32% Y/Y and for outlet store sales increased 30% Y/Y.
  • Delivered gross margin expansion of 640 bps, despite the negative impact of $6M of expense related to supply chain challenges.
  • EBITDA was $5.8M compared to negative EBITDA of $23.8M Y/Y.
  • Q2 Outlook: Comparable sales to increase mid-single digits; Gross margin rate to increase ~100 bps; Adj. effective tax rate of ~45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Comparable sales to increase 8% - 10%; Gross margin rate to increase at least 100 bps; Adj. effective tax rate of ~45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets, Adj. diluted EPS of $0.14 to $0.20 vs. consensus of $0.12; Capital expenditures of $50M - $55M.
  • "Our brand purpose is taking hold, and as we build, activate and amplify our styling community, its reach and impact are expanding." said Tim Baxter, CEO.
  • Q1 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
