Lockdowns, supply chain bottlenecks, low margins to impact Alibaba's Q4 earnings
May 25, 2022 1:41 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), China's largest online commerce business is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is RMB7.17 (-30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is RMB199.43B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Factors to Consider:According to data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), online sales of physical goods declined ~1% Y/Y in April, down from ~2.5% Y/Y growth in March and +13.5% growth Y/Y in January/February (months combined due to Chinese New Year). Additionally, NBS reported total YTD online retail sales growth of 5.2% through April, a decline vs. 19-20% Y/Y in 2021; as expected, e-commerce outpaced overall retail sales, which only grew 0.8% YTD through April.
- The company saw a massive dip in Alibaba’s income and margin in the last quarter. This margin decline could continue in the near term as the restrictions due to the pandemic are still being imposed on major cities.
- The Key MetricInvestors will also focus on Alibaba's annual active consumers in China, also called "active buyers." This key metric is a measure of the number of users making purchases on its platform.
- In the first quarter, China's government dialed back the tech crackdown it started last year. Amid the Ukraine war and a massive COVID-19 outbreak, the country's leadership decided that this was not the time for more regulatory smackdowns. As a result, BABA did not face any regulatory hurdles in the first quarter.
- Alibaba's stock has had a turbulent year. Alibaba (BABA) has significantly underperformed the broader market, with YTD total erosion of 31.5% as compared with 17.8% for the S&P 500.
- The institutional investors bought 50.3M shares and sold off over 110.7M shares during the last 13F filings cycle, resulting in a net selloff of roughly 60.4 million shares, representing ~2.2% of the company's total public float.
- Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward.
