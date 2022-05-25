Nestle considered deal for GlaxoSmithKline consumer division - Bloomberg
- Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) briefly considered making a bid for GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) consumer unit before dropping the idea, Bloomberg reported.
- The Swiss company floated the idea of potentially teaming up with Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY).
- Bloomberg said the Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) ultimately abandoned its pursuit due to complexities of such a deal and GSK's (GSK) desire to spin-out the consumer unit as a separately traded company.
- GSK's consumer healthcare will be known as Haleon. Earlier in May, it was reported that the pharma giant was in talks with investment banks to hire as advisors for Haleon, which is expected to begin trading in July.