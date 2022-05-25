Will Zscaler Q3 earnings continue positive trend for cybersecurity companies' results?

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.47M (+53.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ZS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 0 downward.

The cybersecurity company in late February posted better-than-expected Q2 earnings, though its guidance proved to disappoint investors and industry analysts.

Last week, shares of Zscaler's larger peer Palo Alto Networks (PANW) surged after the company posted strong third-quarter results and guidance.

Other cybersecurity companies such as Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) and Fortinet (FTNT) have also recently reported quarterly results that beat estimates.

Last month, Wedbush Securities outlined some stocks that should be "bought" aggressively as interest rate hikes are "baked in". PANW and ZS also featured in that list.

Cybersecurity companies have been seen as benefiting from the war between Russia and Ukraine as businesses and governmental departments are expected to beef up their network security systems in anticipation of a rise in Russian-based digital attacks.

