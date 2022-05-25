Eli Lilly allocates $2.1 billion to expand production footprint in Indiana

May 25, 2022 1:52 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

Indianapolis - April 2016: Eli Lilly and Company VII

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced Wednesday that the company earmarked $2.1 billion to expand its production capacity in Indiana with plans to build two new manufacturing sites.
  • The facilities will be established at Indiana's LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County, subject to certain local approvals.
  • The production sites will help the company expand the production of active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, such as genetic medicines, according to Lilly (LLY).
  • The project is expected to add 500 direct employment opportunities and additional four indirect jobs for every direct position.
  • "These new sites will add capacity in support of our growing pipeline of innovative medicines, while also creating more high-tech jobs for Hoosiers,” Lilly (LLY) Chief Executive David A. Ricks.
  • Read more about the company’s recent financial performance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.