Eli Lilly allocates $2.1 billion to expand production footprint in Indiana
May 25, 2022
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced Wednesday that the company earmarked $2.1 billion to expand its production capacity in Indiana with plans to build two new manufacturing sites.
- The facilities will be established at Indiana's LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County, subject to certain local approvals.
- The production sites will help the company expand the production of active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, such as genetic medicines, according to Lilly (LLY).
- The project is expected to add 500 direct employment opportunities and additional four indirect jobs for every direct position.
- "These new sites will add capacity in support of our growing pipeline of innovative medicines, while also creating more high-tech jobs for Hoosiers,” Lilly (LLY) Chief Executive David A. Ricks.
