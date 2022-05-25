What to expect from Macy's Q1 2023 Earnings

May 25, 2022 1:57 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)JWN, BBYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+112.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.33B (+13.2% Y/Y).
  • In Q4, the company’s EPS exceeded the consensus mark by 22.5% and provided an upbeat outlook for FY2022.
  • Digital business is one of the major revenue drivers for the company, sales for which grew 12% in 4Q21 and 19% in 3Q21.
  • Last year, the company refrained 1from separating its e-commerce business from the rest of the company despite demands from an activist investor Jana Partners.
  • Inflationary pressures, supply chain bottlenecks and tight labor market might will be considered in the quarter to be reported.
  • Over the last 2 years, M has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Macy's (M) higher ahead of its Q1 earnings release as the retail sector is seeing a strong recovery after mixed earnings reports from Nordstrom (JWN) and Best Buy (BBY) topping the consensus.
  • Over the period of one year stock moved up 5%.
  • Wall Street Analysts screens the stock as Hold whereas SA quant rating systems rates it as Buy.
