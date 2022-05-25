Jack In The Box FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 2:03 PM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.81M (+32.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JACK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.