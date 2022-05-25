Titan Machinery Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 2:05 PM ETTitan Machinery Inc. (TITN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $409M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TITN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.