The Federal Reserve's policymakers agreed that they're "highly attentive to inflation risks," according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's May 3-4 meeting. Specifically, they noted that the implications of the Ukraine war on the U.S. economy were highly uncertain and that lockdowns in China were likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions.

The FOMC meeting participants all agreed to the 50 basis point rate hike and that it's appropriate to start reducing the size of the Fed's balance sheet on June 1.

"Most participants judged that 50 basis point increases in the target range would likely be appropriate at the next couple of meetings," the minutes said.

Many participants said that taking strong policy actions now would leave the FOMC well-positioned later this year to assess the effects of policy firming, "and the extent to which economic developments warranted policy adjustments. That implies that the central bank may pause after a few meeting to assess the effects of the policy actions.

"A number of participants" said it might be appropriate for the FOMC to consider sales of agency mortgage-backed securities once the balance-sheet runoff was "well underway." "Any program of sales of agency MBS would be announced well in advance," the minutes said.

Recall that the Federal Reserve hiked its key rate by 50 bps, its first increase of that magnitude in 22 years, to 0.75%-1.00% and decided to start shrinking balance sheet in June.

Developing... check back for updates.

After the May 4 meeting, Chair Powell discussed the strength of the economy and said 50-bp rate hikes would be "on the table for the next couple of meetings."