Destination XL Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 2:10 PM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Destination XL (NASDAQ:DXLG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.22M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXLG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.