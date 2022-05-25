GameStop & AMC Entertainment have this MEME ETF up nearly 5%

MEME stocks pop on Wednesday afternoon driving the price up on the Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME). MEME is the market’s exclusive meme-based fund and it has risen 4.9% on the day with support from names like GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC).

MEME with its 25 holdings and 0.69% expense ratio has a 4.04% weighting in GME while also having a 3.75% stake in AMC. In afternoon trading GME has surged 21.3% and AMC has leaped up 10.4%.

MEME is a unique thematic fund that seeks to provide market participants with exposure to U.S. listed stocks that exhibit a combination of elevated social media activity and high short interest.

While MEME has spiked on Wednesday, it pales in comparison to the funds 53.6% collapse in 2022.

Taking a look at the fund further and investors will notice that the exchange traded fund’s peak came on its very first day of trading, and from there it’s been nothing but a downhill drop. Since MEME’s inception back in early Dec. it has declined 58%, and has closed in the red in all six months of its trading history.

Despite recent drawdowns GME and AMC surge on social media interest.

