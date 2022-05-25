Dell Technologies Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (-34.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.26B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.