Workday Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+21.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward.