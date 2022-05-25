Alaska Air pilots approve strike if negotiations do not progress

May 25, 2022 2:26 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Pilots at Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK +1.4%) authorized a strike if an agreement on a new employment contract cannot be worked out between the airline company and the Air Line Pilots Association union.
  • The ALPA said 99% of the pilots who cast their ballots backed the strike-authorization measure.
  • An approved strike cannot happen until the National Mediation Board grants the group permission after determining that further bargaining would not be productive.
  • Alaska Air (ALK) has been negotiating with its since 2019, with a disruption in talks during the pandemic.
  • ALPA has said the company has not meaningfully addressed job security and schedule flexibility concerns. The union is also looking for higher wages and better benefits.
