European Union commercial vehicle sales slipped 27.1% in April
- New commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 27.1% to 125,034 units in April, followed by 24.9% decline in March.
- On YTD basis, demand for commercial vehicles in the EU decreased by 20.3%.
- All vehicle segments saw declines due to supply chain and Russia-Ukraine war issues.
- The four key EU markets suffered significant losses, contributing to the region’s sharp fall: Spain -36.0%, Germany ‑30.5%, France -28.6% and Italy -17.5%.
- New light commercial vehicles dipped 30.2% to 99,908 units.
- New heavy commercial vehicles fell 10.8% Y/Y.
- New medium and heavy commercial vehicles dropped 12.6% to 23,308 units.
- New medium and heavy buses & coaches declined 1.2% to 1,818 units.
- A quick look at 12 months trend:
