European Union commercial vehicle sales slipped 27.1% in April

  • New commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 27.1% to 125,034 units in April, followed by 24.9% decline in March.
  • On YTD basis, demand for commercial vehicles in the EU decreased by 20.3%.
  • All vehicle segments saw declines due to supply chain and Russia-Ukraine war issues.
  • The four key EU markets suffered significant losses, contributing to the region’s sharp fall: Spain -36.0%, Germany ‑30.5%, France -28.6% and Italy -17.5%.
  • New light commercial vehicles dipped 30.2% to 99,908 units.
  • New heavy commercial vehicles fell 10.8% Y/Y.
  • New medium and heavy commercial vehicles dropped 12.6% to 23,308 units.
  • New medium and heavy buses & coaches declined 1.2% to 1,818 units.
  • A quick look at 12 months trend:
  • Sector Watch: Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Ford (NYSE:F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF) and Renault (OTC:RNSDF).
