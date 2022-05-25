Analysts lower price target on LiveRamp after FQ4 results, but stocks continue to gain
May 25, 2022 2:36 PM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Analysts lowered the price target on LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) after the software-as-a-service company reported its FQ4 results, but the stocks continued to gain value.
- RAMP shares are currently trading +11.73%.
- The company reported FQ4 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01, misses by $0.03, and revenue of $142M, beats by $2.66M.
- Susquehanna Analyst Shyam Patil lowered the company's price target to $50 from $90, and kept a Positive rating on the shares, having said they will continue to benefit from the trend toward attributable, data-driven advertising.
- Stephens Analyst Nicholas Zangler lowered the company's price target to $58 from $67, and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Zangler said the near-term outlook calling for 17% revenue growth in FQ1 2023 and 15%-18% for Fiscal 2023 is likely to disappoint investors looking for a return to 25% revenue growth.
- For FQ1 2023, RAMP expects revenue to be $139M (vs. consensus of $142.07M). Meanwhile, for Fiscal 2023, revenue is expected to be in the range of $608M to $625M (vs. consensus of $623.95M).
- "Given everything that's going on, we felt it prudent to be, again, appropriately conservative," CFO Warren Jenson said in response to analyst questions on Fiscal 2023 guidance during the company's FQ4 earnings call.
- The company's H2 bookings were slowed, because of not hiring enough sales representatives, CEO Scott Howe said during the call.