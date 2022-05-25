AB InBev (BUD) is lagging behind the goals it set for low and non-alcoholic beer sales, per Reuters.

According to a report from Davos, Switzerland, chief sustainability officer Ezgi Barcenas commented that only about 6% of sales came from these categories. That figure falls well below the 20% target set by the brewery and beverage giant for 2025.

"We are off track," the executive admitted.

Along with initiatives in climate and sustainable agriculture, strides in “smart drinking and moderation” have been cited as key goals for the brewer in recent years.

“As the world’s leading brewer, we are committed to accelerating continued progress toward the reduction of harmful consumption of alcohol worldwide,” the company’s annual report stated. “Toward that end, in 2015 we launched our Smart Drinking Initiative, which aimed to bring to bear our company’s resources, skills, capabilities and convening power to contribute to the global effort to reduce the harmful consumption of alcohol.”

Aside from nonalcoholic beers, the company counts energy drinks and non-alcoholic seltzers among its smart drinking options.

