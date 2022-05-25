Enochian Biosciences plunges after co-founder arrested in alleged murder-for-hire plot, short call from Hindenburg

May 25, 2022 2:54 PM ETEnochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

Stressed businessman feeling desperate on crisis stock market, investment concept.

Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enochain Biosciences (ENOB) plummeted 36% after Hindenburg Research said it was short the firm and it's co-founder was arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
  • Hindenburg Research tweeted that it plans to release a report on the company's co-founder Serhat Gumrukcu  next week.
  • Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, was arrested Wednesday in an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy resulting in death, according to a Dept. of Justice press release.
  • ENOB has a market cap of more than $330 million.
  • Enochain Biosciences didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • ENOB short interest is 17%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.