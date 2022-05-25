Enochian Biosciences plunges after co-founder arrested in alleged murder-for-hire plot, short call from Hindenburg
- Enochain Biosciences (ENOB) plummeted 36% after Hindenburg Research said it was short the firm and it's co-founder was arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
- Hindenburg Research tweeted that it plans to release a report on the company's co-founder Serhat Gumrukcu next week.
- Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, was arrested Wednesday in an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy resulting in death, according to a Dept. of Justice press release.
- ENOB has a market cap of more than $330 million.
- Enochain Biosciences didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- ENOB short interest is 17%.