Kansas City Fed president Esther George to retire in January 2023
May 25, 2022 2:55 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Kansas City Fed President Esther George announced Wednesday that she intends to retire in January 2023, after 11 years as president of the regional Federal Reserve Bank.
- Her move follows Chicago Fed President Charles Evans decision to retire in early 2023, which he announced last month.
- The Kansas City Fed's board has formed a presidential search committee consisting of directors not affiliated with the banking industry, in accordance with the Federal Reserve Act. The committee has started a nationwide search to identify a broad, diverse, and highly qualified pool of candidates to succeed George. Egon Zehnder, a leadership advisory and executive search firm will assist the board.
- Earlier this month, Lorie Logan of the New York Fed was named to succeed Robert Kaplan as head of the Dallas Fed.