Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) -0.4% in Wednesday's trading despite winning an upgrade to Overweight from Neutral with a $290 price target, up from $280, at Atlantic Equities, citing the industrial gas producer's "pricing power and below average cyclical risk."

"High energy prices are arguably a secular tailwind" for Air Products (APD), "boosting refining margins [and] short-term investment in traditional energy infrastructure while lending further support to decarbonization and alternative energy projects," Atlantic's Colin Isaac writes.

The analyst notes Air Products (APD) already has a $15B backlog of signed hydrogen and gasification projects that begin to contribute from FY 2022, supporting 50% EPS growth through 2027, and he sees "scope for the shares to reverse recent underperformance as earnings momentum recovers."

Air Products (APD) "may be an ideal choice for those seeking a combination of income and growth," Gen Alpha writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.