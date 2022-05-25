Air Products upped at Atlantic as hydrogen projects hike earnings momentum

May 25, 2022 2:56 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Hydrogen Storage In Renewable Energy

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) -0.4% in Wednesday's trading despite winning an upgrade to Overweight from Neutral with a $290 price target, up from $280, at Atlantic Equities, citing the industrial gas producer's "pricing power and below average cyclical risk."

"High energy prices are arguably a secular tailwind" for Air Products (APD), "boosting refining margins [and] short-term investment in traditional energy infrastructure while lending further support to decarbonization and alternative energy projects," Atlantic's Colin Isaac writes.

The analyst notes Air Products (APD) already has a $15B backlog of signed hydrogen and gasification projects that begin to contribute from FY 2022, supporting 50% EPS growth through 2027, and he sees "scope for the shares to reverse recent underperformance as earnings momentum recovers."

Air Products (APD) "may be an ideal choice for those seeking a combination of income and growth," Gen Alpha writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.