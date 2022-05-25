Shortly after its multi-billion dollar collapse in early May, the Terra ecosystem has approved Do Kwon’s most recent proposal aiming to revive Luna (LUNA-USD) through the creation of a new blockchain called Terra Classic.

65% of votes came in favor of creating a new blockchain.

“With overwhelming support, the Terra ecosystem has voted to pass Proposal 1623, calling for the genesis of a new blockchain and the preservation of our community,” according to a Twitter post Wednesday.

The new Terra chain, though, will not include TerraUST (UST-USD), an algorithmic stablecoin that detached far away from its peg to the U.S. dollar.

Do Kwon's governance proposal will also change the name of Luna (LUNA-USD), Terra's native digital token that became nearly worthless this month, to Luna Classic with the ticker LUNC, according to a follow-up tweet.

The old Terra blockchain will be managed by users and anything built on it will have to transition to Terra Classic, Kwon said.

As for Terra's plans to distribute tokens to holders of the original Luna (LUNA-USD), 30% of the coins will be sent to a community pool, 35% will go to pre-attack Luna holders, 10% to pre-attack UST holders, 10% to post-collapse Luna holders and 15% to post-attack UST holders, according to another tweet.

Despite those moves to bring Terra back to life, there's still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the revival plan. “There has been a massive loss in confidence overall in the Terra project,” Vijay Ayyar, head of international at crypto exchange Luno, as quoted by CNBC. “This is a very crowded space already with a number of already well entrenched platforms that have lots of developer activity. I don’t see why Terra would succeed here,” he added.

On May 13, Do Kwon called for a restart of Terra chain in "revival plan."