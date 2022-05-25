On Holding AG is one of UBS' highest conviction stock picks

May 25, 2022

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) made UBS' list of highest convictions calls in the volatile market.

On Holding (ONON) is seen benefiting from the pandemic acceleration of health & wellness and casual dress trends. Looking ahead, UBS expects Buy-rated ONON to carve out 2% market share over the long term and generate a high-teens EBIT margin.

"The market sees On as mainly a running shoe brand and doesn’t fully appreciate the brand's potential to address a larger market. We think On's growth will lead to EPS beats, which could keep the stock's valuation high and drive stock outperformance."

"We forecast On delivering a 70% 5-yr. EPS CAGR and expect strong growth to continue from there. This type of growth would make On one of the world's fastest growing athletic wear brands and worthy of a premium multiple, in our view."

Reverse discounted cash flow analysis from UBS indicates the market is pricing ONON's sales will rise in the low 30% range, which falls well below the 39% five-year forecast. The analysis also suggests EBIT margins would remain near 10% to 11% vs. the UBS estimate of 14% for FY26.

On Holding (ONON) priced its IPO at $24 and opened trading at $35.40 on September 15 of last year. Shares rose to as high as $55.87 before falling to a post-IPO low of $16.38 earlier in May.

