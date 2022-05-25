Analysts trim targets on Urban Outfitters despite earnings day pop

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) estimates were trimmed by numerous analysts on Wall Street even as the stock accelerated on Wednesday.

The trajectory for the stock defied the Philadelphia-based retailer’s downbeat earnings results to drive to a strong gain on Wednesday. At intraday highs, Urban Outfitters (URBN +14.8%) shares soared over 15% higher alongside much of the retail sector.

However, analysts advised tempering optimism on the name after sifting through its first quarter report.

“Anthropologie and FP remain well positioned in the current environment, helping to offset the impacts of a more inflation-sensitive [Urban Outfitters] consumer,” Baird analyst Mark Altschwager recognized. “However, with margins trending back toward pre-pandemic levels and macro risks rising, we believe valuation expansion may be difficult near term as investors assess the cross currents and appropriate margin expectations.”

He maintained a “Neutral” rating on the stock while trimming his price target from $32 to $24.

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez largely concurred with that analysis, noting that the particularly young and less-affluent consumer base for Urban Outfitters could present problems. Additionally, he pinpointed inventory figures as a sign that margins will remain under pressure in the coming quarters, much the same as many other retailers have reported recently. While he maintained a “Buy” rating on shares, he reduced his price target by 10% from $30 to $27.

Indeed, even the Street’s biggest bull in Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe commented that estimates would need to be reduced in light of the report. He noted that while top-line trends are encouraging, the margin and inventory issues are a cause for concern. As such, he cut his price target from a former Street-high of $45 to $34.

To be sure, that price target remains optimistic and presents significant upside even after the stock’s surge on Wednesday.

“We like [Urban Outfitters’] (URBN) long-term positioning due to its favorable store footprint, strong brands, and the scale of its e-commerce offering,” Tarlowe explained. “We believe URBN's core brands are beneficiaries of an emerging fashion cycle and the growing demand for dressy and 'going out' attire as economies reopen.”

Read more on the ratings for the stock among Wall Street analysts.