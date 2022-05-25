HUMBL integrates Polygon sidechain into its NFT platform
May 25, 2022 3:33 PM ETHUMBL, Inc. (HMBL), MATIC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- HUMBL (OTCPK:HMBL) on Wednesday has integrated the Polygon (MATIC-USD) sidechain into its non-fungible token platform in an effort to help creators smoothly deliver NFTs to their collectors while reducing gas fees and minting costs.
- Note that a sidechain is a separate blockchain that's tied to a so-called parent blockchain through a two-way peg.
- As for the Polygon (MATIC-USD) sidechain, it allows users to conduct faster and less costly transactions on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain than in the Ether mainchain. Keep in mind that Polygon is designed to be a decentralized ether scaling platform, allowing developers to build scalable decentralized applications ("dApps") at a relatively low cost.
- “We believe NFTs are still in the very early stages of the Web 3, tokenized economy,” said HUMBL CEO Brian Foote. “NFTs have applications across intellectual property, content distribution and fan interaction and we look forward to helping NFT creators experiment with those channels here at HUMBL.”
- In March, HUMBL acquired Mexican tech firm lxaya.