Magellan Midstream upped at J.P. Morgan as poised to benefit from inflation

May 25, 2022 3:52 PM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Oil pipeline in industrial district with factories at dusk

spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) +2.3% in Wednesday's trading as J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $57 price target, raised from $52, saying the partnership is well positioned to benefit from higher inflation.

Already poised for a 6% tariff increase on July 1, JPM analyst Jeremy Tonet thinks Magellan Midstream (MMP) could see an even higher increase next year.

Magellan (MMP) owns "best-in-class operational management, effectively limiting cost structure increases and enabling significant revenue growth to fall to the bottom line," according to Tonet, adding that the $435M independent terminal sale closing in the near term represents a key catalyst, underpinning higher buybacks.

On the butane blending side, in addition to wider butane-gasoline spreads potentially benefiting 2023, the Biden administration might suspend summer blending restrictions, which Tonet says would represent a "notable positive" for Magellan (MMP).

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is "a solid dividend growth investment," Khen Elazar writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

