GeoVax Labs falls 27% on direct offering
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) -27% has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 3,030,304 common shares at $1.65/share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering.
- In a concurrent private placement, GeoVax (GOVX) has also agreed to issue and sell to the investor 9,090,910 common shares at the same purchase price as in the registered direct offering.
- In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the investor in the offerings unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,121,214 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.65 per share.
- The aggregate gross proceeds of both offerings are expected to be ~$20M. Closing date is expected to close on or about May 27, 2022.