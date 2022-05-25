VMware nears session highs after report of go-shop provision in Broadcom deal

May 25, 2022 3:56 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), AVGOMSFT, GOOGL, CSCOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Broadcom Expected To Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • VMware (NYSE:VMW) neared session highs and rose 4.6% on a report that its potential sale to Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to include a go-shop period that will allow the company to other other competing bids.
  • Broadcom and VMware (VMW) are close to announcing a cash-and-stock transaction that will value VMW at about $140/share as soon as Thursday before the market opens, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
  • VMW is scheduled to report Q1 results on Thursday.
  • The Information on Monday speculated that Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) are companies that may also have interest in a VMW acquisition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.