VMware nears session highs after report of go-shop provision in Broadcom deal
May 25, 2022 3:56 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), AVGOMSFT, GOOGL, CSCOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) neared session highs and rose 4.6% on a report that its potential sale to Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to include a go-shop period that will allow the company to other other competing bids.
- Broadcom and VMware (VMW) are close to announcing a cash-and-stock transaction that will value VMW at about $140/share as soon as Thursday before the market opens, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- VMW is scheduled to report Q1 results on Thursday.
- The Information on Monday speculated that Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) are companies that may also have interest in a VMW acquisition.