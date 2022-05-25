Splunk Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 beats by $0.43, revenue of $674.08M beats by $44.36M
May 25, 2022
- Splunk press release (NASDAQ:SPLK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 beats by $0.43.
- Revenue of $674.08M (+34.3% Y/Y) beats by $44.36M.
- Shares +5%.
- Cloud revenue was $323 million, up 66% year-over-year.
- Cloud Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 130%.
- 329 customers with cloud ARR greater than $1 million, up 62% year-over-year.
Financial Outlook
The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal second quarter 2023 (ending July 31, 2022):
- Total revenues are expected to be between $735 million and $755 million vs. $738.3M consensus
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 8% and negative 11%.
The company is updating the following guidance for its fiscal year 2023 (ending January 31, 2023):
- Total revenues are expected to be between $3.3 billion and $3.35 billion (was previously between $3.25 and $3.3 billion.) vs. $3.28B consensus
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 2% (was previously between 0% and 2%.)