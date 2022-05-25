cloud ARR greater than $1 million, up 62% year-over-year.

Financial Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal second quarter 2023 (ending July 31, 2022):

Total revenues are expected to be between $735 million and $755 million vs. $738.3M consensus

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 8% and negative 11%.

The company is updating the following guidance for its fiscal year 2023 (ending January 31, 2023):