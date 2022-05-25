CBO boosts GDP growth projections for 2023 and 2024

The Congressional Budget Office sees U.S. real GDP growing at an annualized rate of 3.1% at the end of 2022 subsiding to 2.2% growth at Q4 2023 then to 1.5% in Q4 2024, the nonpartisan body that advises Congress on consequences of its decisions said in its Budget and Economic Outlook for 2022-2032.

The 2022 GDP projection was similar to the outlook it issued in July 2021, but it's projecting stronger growth for 2023 and 2024 than it had before. Part of the reason for the boost in GDP growth for 2023 and 2024 is from higher inflation.

The CBO is projecting higher inflation than it did in July of last year. It now expects core PCE price index of 3.8% in Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021, 2.5% in Q4 2023 and 2.2% in Q4 2024.

The outlook puts the unemployment rate at 3.8% at the end of this year, at 3.5% at the end of 2023, and at 3.7% at the end of 2024.

The projection assumes that the federal funds rate will increase to 1.9% at the end of this year (it's currently at 0.75%-1.00%) and to 2.6% by the end of 2023.

As for the federal budget, the CBO projects that the federal budget deficit will narrow to $1.0T in 2022 compared with the $2.8T deficit in 2021 and that the annual shortfall will average $1.6T from 2023 to 2032. The 2022 deficit is $118B less than its projection in July 2021, but its projection of the cumulative deficit over the 2022-2031 period is $2.4T more ($14.5T vs. prior projection of $12.1T).

Previously (May 11), U.S. government surplus hits record $308B in April

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.