Snowflake GAAP EPS of -$0.53 misses by $0.02, revenue of $422.37M beats by $9.36M

May 25, 2022 4:07 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor49 Comments
  • Snowflake press release (NYSE:SNOW): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.53 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $422.37M (+84.5% Y/Y) beats by $9.36M.
  • Shares -10%.
  • Product revenue of $394.4 million in the first quarter, representing 84% year-over-year growth
  • 6,322 total customers
  • Net revenue retention rate of 174%
  • 206 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million
  • Q2 Guidance: Product Revenue is expected to be in the range of $435-$440M (+71-73% Y/Y); Operating Loss margin expected to be 2%.
  • Full year's product revenue to be in the range of $1.89- $1.9B (+65%-67% Y/Y); Product gross profit margin expected to be 74.5%; Operating Income margin of 1%; and Adjusted free cash flow margin of 16%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.