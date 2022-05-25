Snowflake GAAP EPS of -$0.53 misses by $0.02, revenue of $422.37M beats by $9.36M
May 25, 2022 4:07 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor49 Comments
- Snowflake press release (NYSE:SNOW): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.53 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $422.37M (+84.5% Y/Y) beats by $9.36M.
- Shares -10%.
- Product revenue of $394.4 million in the first quarter, representing 84% year-over-year growth
- 6,322 total customers
- Net revenue retention rate of 174%
- 206 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million
- Q2 Guidance: Product Revenue is expected to be in the range of $435-$440M (+71-73% Y/Y); Operating Loss margin expected to be 2%.
- Full year's product revenue to be in the range of $1.89- $1.9B (+65%-67% Y/Y); Product gross profit margin expected to be 74.5%; Operating Income margin of 1%; and Adjusted free cash flow margin of 16%