Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) revised plan to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the North Sea likely will be approved by the U.K.'s offshore energy regulator in the coming days, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

In October, the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning rejected on environmental grounds the first development plan for the field, which is expected to supply 6.5% of the U.K.'s natural gas production.

Under the new plan, Shell (SHEL) would seek to start production from the field, which has reserves of 120M-250M boe, by H2 2025.

Shell's (SHEL) new plan also changes the way it processes natural gas at the Shearwater hub, to which the Jackdaw field will be connected; rather than removing all naturally occurring CO2 from the gas offshore, some of it will be exported to an onshore terminal where it will be further treated.

The process comes as Britain struggles with soaring energy prices; Ofgem warned this week that Brits should brace for a 42% increase in utility bills this fall.