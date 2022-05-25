Box Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 misses by $0.02, revenue of $238.43M beats by $3.95M
May 25, 2022 4:12 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Box press release (NYSE:BOX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $238.43M (+17.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.95M.
- GAAP Operating Margin of Breakeven, Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 21%.
- Billings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $172.2 million, an 8% increase from billings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $159.4 million.
- Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $182.0 million, or 76.3% of revenue.
- Non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $49.2 million, or 20.6% of revenue.
Q2 FY23 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $244 million to $246 million, up 15% year-over-year at the high-end of the range.
- GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 2.5%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 22%.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.28.
- Shares -3.11%.