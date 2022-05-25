Zuora Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 misses by $0.02, revenue of $93.2M beats by $0.96M

May 25, 2022 4:16 PM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Zuora press release (NYSE:ZUO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $93.2M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.96M.
  • Subscription revenue was $78.5 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year.
  • Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 were 746, up from 677 as of April 30, 2021.
  • Free cash flow was $3.7 million compared to $8.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • ARR was $326.3 million compared to $271.8 million as of April 30, 2021, representing ARR Growth of 20% compared to 14% as of April 30, 2021.
  • Q2 Outlook: Subscription revenue $82.0M - $83.0M, Total revenue $96.5M - $98.5M, Non-GAAP loss from operations ($2.0M) - ($1.0M), Non-GAAP net loss per share ($0.06) - ($0.05).
  • Shares -7.76%.
