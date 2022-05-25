DXC Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 misses by $0.15, revenue of $4.01B misses by $110M
May 25, 2022 4:18 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DXC Technology press release (NYSE:DXC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $4.01B (-8.7% Y/Y) misses by $110M.
- Shares -6%.
- Bookings of $4.8 billion and book-to-bill ratio of 1.20x in Q4 FY22
- FY22 operating cash flow of $1,501 million, less capital expenditures of $758 million, results in $743 million of free cash flow, a $1.4 billion improvement over FY21
- Guidance Q2: Revenues $3.7 to $3.75B (vs. consensus $4.03B); Organic Revenue Growth YoY (2.5)% – (1.5)%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.80 – $0.85 (vs. consensus $0.94)
- Guidance FY: Revenues $14.9 to $15.05B (vs. consensus $16.07B); Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $3.85 – $4.15 (vs. consensus $4.21