DXC Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 misses by $0.15, revenue of $4.01B misses by $110M

May 25, 2022 4:18 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • DXC Technology press release (NYSE:DXC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $4.01B (-8.7% Y/Y) misses by $110M.
  • Shares -6%.
  • Bookings of $4.8 billion and book-to-bill ratio of 1.20x in Q4 FY22
  • FY22 operating cash flow of $1,501 million, less capital expenditures of $758 million, results in $743 million of free cash flow, a $1.4 billion improvement over FY21
  • Guidance Q2: Revenues $3.7 to $3.75B (vs. consensus $4.03B); Organic Revenue Growth YoY (2.5)% – (1.5)%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.80 – $0.85 (vs. consensus $0.94)
  • Guidance FY: Revenues $14.9 to $15.05B (vs. consensus $16.07B); Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $3.85 – $4.15 (vs. consensus $4.21
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.