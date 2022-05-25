Williams-Sonoma Non-GAAP EPS of $3.50 beats by $0.61, revenue of $1.89B beats by $80M
May 25, 2022 4:20 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Williams-Sonoma press release (NYSE:WSM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.50 beats by $0.61.
- Revenue of $1.89B (+8.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Shares +10%.
- Comparable brand revenue growth of 9.5%, including Pottery Barn at 14.6% and West Elm at 12.8%
- The company is expecting our fiscal year 2022 financial performance to be in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024, and operating margins relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin.