Williams-Sonoma Non-GAAP EPS of $3.50 beats by $0.61, revenue of $1.89B beats by $80M

May 25, 2022 4:20 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Williams-Sonoma press release (NYSE:WSM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.50 beats by $0.61.
  • Revenue of $1.89B (+8.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Shares +10%.
  • Comparable brand revenue growth of 9.5%, including Pottery Barn at 14.6% and West Elm at 12.8%
  • The company is expecting our fiscal year 2022 financial performance to be in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024, and operating margins relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.