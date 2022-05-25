e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF +5.2%) shares were sitting pretty in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

The Oakland, California-based cosmetics company reported $0.13 in earnings per share alongside revenue of $105.1 million for its fiscal fourth quarter. Additionally, gross margin increased by 100 basis to a hefty 64.2% despite inflationary pressures and increased transportation costs. Analysts had expected EPS to tick in at $0.06 with revenue at $91.2 million.

The results have caused the stock to extend momentum from a 5.27% gain in Wednesday’s trading. After hours, shares rose over 7%.

“We grew net sales by 23% year over year while building market share according to Nielsen. We were the only top 5 color cosmetics brand to grow sales and share above pre-pandemic levels by a wide margin,” CEO Tarang Amin said. “We believe our competitive advantages and differentiated brand portfolio will continue to fuel our momentum."

Moving forward the company expects sales to grow in the range of 10-12% while net income remains steady amid inflation and supply chain headwinds.

"We’re pleased with our exceptional fiscal 2022 results and believe that we can continue our business momentum into fiscal 2023," CFO Mandy Fields concluded.

