May 25, 2022 4:21 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor99 Comments
- Nvidia press release (NASDAQ:NVDA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $8.28B (+46.3% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Shares -2.2%.
- Record quarterly revenue for Data Center and Gaming
- On May 23, 2022, the board of directors increased and extended the company’s share repurchase program to repurchase additional common stock up to a total of $15 billion through December 2023.
NVIDIA’s outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 is as follows:
- Revenue is expected to be $8.10 billion vs. $8.44B consensus, plus or minus 2%. This includes an estimated reduction of approximately $500 million relating to Russia and the COVID lockdowns in China.
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 65.1% and 67.1%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
- GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.46 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively.
- GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an expense of approximately $40 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.
- GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 12.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.