MSP Recovery stock tumbles for second straight day after SPAC merger

May 25, 2022 4:24 PM ETMSPRBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

MSP Recovery (MSPR) stock tumbled 26% on Wednesday, the day after the payments recovery company went public through a merger with SPAC Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at $32.6B.

Shares of MSPR opened at $4.82, hitting a high of $4.85 in early trading before sliding. The stock closed at $3.73, down 26%.

MSPR went public through a merger with Lionheart on Tuesday. The stock closed at $5.06 after its market debut, down 53% from its pre-merger close of $10.78 on Monday.

In July, MSP Recovery and Lionheart announced plans to merge through a deal that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at around $32.6B. The merger was approved by Lionheart shareholders on May 19.

