Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares plunged as much 14 in after-hours trading, Wednesday, as the cloud-based data-management technology company reported a wider-than-expected fiscal first-quarter loss.

Snowflake (SNOW) said that for the quarter ended April 30, it lost 53 cents a share, on revenue of $422.4 million. Wall Street analysts had forecast the company to lose 51 cents a share, on $413 million in sales. During the same period a year ago, Snowflake (SNOW) lost 70 cents a share, on revenue of $229 million.

Despite its loss exceeding expectations, Snowflake (SNOW) said revenue from products rose 84% from a year ago, to $394.4 million, and it ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $2.6 billion, an 82% increase from the same period in 2021.

Going forward, Snowflake (SNOW) expects its second-quarter product revenue to be between $435 million and $440 million, and product revenue for its full fiscal year to be in a range of $1.89 billion to $1.9 billion.

Like many high-flying tech companies, Snowflake (SNOW) has seen its shares take a beating this year. Snowflake (SNOW) stock fell to a 52-week-low of $125.77 a share on Tuesday, and with Wednesday's after-hours losses, in down 66% since the end of 2021.

On Tuesday, Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy raised his rating on Snowflake's (SNOW) stock and said the shares could see strong gains this year.