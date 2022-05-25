Williams-Sonoma soars after comparable sales, margins top estimates

May 25, 2022 4:28 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Home furnishing store

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) jumped after the retailer reported Q1 sales and EPS ahead of consensus marks. Comparable brand revenue was up 9.5% during the quarter.

Comparable brand revenue growth was higher for the West Elm (+12.8%) and Pottery Barn (+14.6%) brands, while falling with the Pottery Barn Kids and Teen (-3.1%) and Williams Sonoma (-2.2%) brands.

The retailer reported gross margin of 43.8% vs. 43.0% a year ago. The margin boost was driven by higher year-over-year merchandise margins as well as occupancy leverage of approximately 20 basis points. Non-GAAP operating margin improved 120 basis points year-over-year to 17.1% of sales vs. 15.9% consensus.

WSM generated $185M in operating cash flow during the quarter to enable it to repurchase over $500M in shares and to pay over $58M in dividends.

CEO update: "These results continue to demonstrate the strength of our multi-brand portfolio and our team's ability to navigate challenges and outperform. Additionally, these results are even more impressive when considering that we were up against last year’s strong performance with a comp of more than 40%."

Guidance from WSM is for FY22 financial performance to be in line with the retailer's long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual revenue growth. Operating margins are expected to be relatively in-line with the FY21 rate.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) soared 17.42% in after-hours trading after gaining 9.02% in regular trading just ahead of the earnings report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.