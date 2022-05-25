Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) jumped after the retailer reported Q1 sales and EPS ahead of consensus marks. Comparable brand revenue was up 9.5% during the quarter.

Comparable brand revenue growth was higher for the West Elm (+12.8%) and Pottery Barn (+14.6%) brands, while falling with the Pottery Barn Kids and Teen (-3.1%) and Williams Sonoma (-2.2%) brands.

The retailer reported gross margin of 43.8% vs. 43.0% a year ago. The margin boost was driven by higher year-over-year merchandise margins as well as occupancy leverage of approximately 20 basis points. Non-GAAP operating margin improved 120 basis points year-over-year to 17.1% of sales vs. 15.9% consensus.

WSM generated $185M in operating cash flow during the quarter to enable it to repurchase over $500M in shares and to pay over $58M in dividends.

CEO update: "These results continue to demonstrate the strength of our multi-brand portfolio and our team's ability to navigate challenges and outperform. Additionally, these results are even more impressive when considering that we were up against last year’s strong performance with a comp of more than 40%."

Guidance from WSM is for FY22 financial performance to be in line with the retailer's long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual revenue growth. Operating margins are expected to be relatively in-line with the FY21 rate.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) soared 17.42% in after-hours trading after gaining 9.02% in regular trading just ahead of the earnings report.