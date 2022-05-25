Canopy Growth price target cut at Alliance Capital ahead of upcoming quarterly results
May 25, 2022 4:33 PM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Alliance Capital Partners has cut Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) from C$11 to C$8 (~24% upside based on Wednesday's close on the TSX) ahead of the company fiscal 2022 Q4 results release on Friday.
- While analysts Aaron Grey maintained his neutral rating, he lowered his estimate as the Canadian licensed producer of cannabis is losing market share,
- During the Canopy's (CGC) earnings call, he will be looking for color from management regarding its acquisition of U.S.-based Jetty Extracts earlier this month.